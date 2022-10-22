A wedding party contractor breached his pledge to install a “wedding kosha”, a day before the date of the (Gulf groom’s) wedding, despite receiving 7000 dirhams out of a total of 11,400 dirhams, to install a “wedding kosha” and wedding supplies. He must pay the plaintiff 7,000 dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit, that he agreed with the defendant to install the “kosha” and the wedding supplies, a day before the wedding date, but the defendant did not attend, and did not install the “kosha”, despite his communication with him. He demanded that he be obligated to pay him the first installment of the amount he received, and obligate him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

The case papers indicated that the plaintiff attended the trial session, and the defendant did not attend, and accordingly, the court reserved the case to pronounce the verdict, and stated in its text that Article 1 of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions provides for the plaintiff to prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, as stipulated in Article 113 of The law: “The creditor must prove his right, and the debtor must deny it.”

And she added that if the creditor proves his debt, the debtor must prove his acquittal, because the original is free of liability, and its preoccupation is accidental, and pointed out that Article 338 of the law stipulates that “fulfillment must be made when he fulfills the conditions of his legal entitlement, and if the debtor fails to comply, it must be enforced against him.” in kind or compensation in accordance with the legal provisions.”

The court added, that according to the transfer receipts attached to the lawsuit, and after the parties agreed that the defendant would complete the preparation procedures for the plaintiff’s wedding, it was found that he did not attend and implement what was agreed upon with the plaintiff, despite receiving part of the agreed amount, and the court confirmed that with testimony The plaintiff’s sister, a testimony the court considers to be valid.

She clarified that as long as the plaintiff proves his claim, and the defendant has not stated anything in violation of the lawsuit, or proved that he has paid the amount in question, it is destined to oblige him to pay 7,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, as long as it is proven that he has breached his contractual obligations, and is not proven to return the amount he received, and accordingly the court obliges the defendant to It pays the plaintiff the amount, and obligates him to pay the expenses and fees.