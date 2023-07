On the footage, the bride and groom in their respective costumes of movie characters stand at the altar. Robot R2-D2 rides next to them.

“Star Wars Top!” Favorite movie”, “Well done guys, get high”, “Robot-witness?”, “Well done guys, very creative! Great love and long life”, “Well, why not? This is their wedding, their holiday, ”the users commented.

Previously, lovers from Moscow were offered to have a Star Wars-style wedding.