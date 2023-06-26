The photos published on social networks by the Argentines present at the wedding of Musso

June is footballers’ wedding month. In home Inter several were celebrated, one in a row: Lautaro And Augustine, Gagliardini And Nicole, Sticks And Camilla, Marco’s And Giulia. Celebrations and parties in exclusive and elegant places. For a romantic moment to frame. He also got married Juan Musso, goalkeeper of Atalanta (recently linked to Inter). Also present at his wedding were two footballers from theInter.

Nerazzuri guests — Among the guests at the wedding of Juan Musso And Anna Ariaudo there were also Lautaro Martinezaccompanied by his wife Agustina GandolfoAnd Joaquin Correaaccompanied by his girlfriend Clare Casiraghi. Anna and Agustina are linked by a deep friendship: lady Lautaro has posted a special dedication for Musso’s wife, which testifies to their bond. The ceremony took place in a dream location on Lake Garda.

