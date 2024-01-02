José Peláez has become one of the great revelations of 2023, due to his role as host of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Thanks to this program, the athlete has gained a large number of followers who are watching his publications on social networks. For this reason, a photograph that the presenter published together with his girlfriend went viral, Alejandra de la Flor, who would be wearing an engagement ring. What is the enigmatic post about? Find out all the details in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: This is how José Peláez, from 'The Great Chef', reacted when he saw the imitation of Andrés Salas that surprised the networks

Will José Peláez marry his girlfriend Alejandra de la Flor?

José Peláez published 10 photos remembering the best of 2023 on his account instagram. The snapshots highlighted his work in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', the marathons in which he has participated and his relationship withAlejandra de la Flor.

In the two photos that the television host shared, he and his partner appear enjoying one of their great passions: running. And they both traveled to the Honolulu Marathon, in Hawaii, where they also enjoyed a romantic beach vacation, in mid-December 2023.

However, what caught the attention of Peláez's fans the most was the last photograph: In it he appears with Alejandra on a helicopter and the presenter's girlfriend's hand shows off a striking ring on her ring finger. For this reason, Internet users believed that it was an engagement ring, something that has not been confirmed so far.

Who is Alejandra de la Flor, José Peláez's girlfriend?

Alejandra de la Flor, according to her LinkedIn account, would have graduated from the Business Administration degree at the Universidad del Pacífico in 2009. Furthermore, according to the athlete, they would have fallen in love in 2020.

YOU CAN SEE: The surprising link between Aldo Corzo and José Peláez that few know

“Ale, my girlfriend, is a pandemic sweetheart and I didn't meet her on Tinder or any other digital platform. We went out from time to time, in small gatherings, with a few friends,” the presenter revealed on Jesús Alzamora's podcast.



#Wedding #sight #José #Peláez #girlfriend #surprise #showing #mysterious #ring #social #networks