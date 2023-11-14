A simple wedding. Organizing your wedding is a unique, exciting experience but sometimes it can risk turning into a source of stress. And not only. However, there are also those who choose to get married in silence and in the shadow of everyone: friends and family. A deserted wedding. And it is right in San Salvatore in Lauro, right in the center of Rome, a stone’s throw from Via dei Coronari. Here it is, the wedding you don’t expect: the one without even one guest. Without flowers. Without valets with rings. Without final applause. Without cries from friends and without laughter. Without classic car. But let’s see everything in detail.

Loredana Pronio, former assistant and secretary of Pierferdinando Casini, at the time when he was president of the Chamber, then delegated for Animal Welfare in the Raggi council, published the photos on the web, sparking a debate on the meaning of the “against the grain wedding”. This news was reported by Corriere della Sera.

«I thought I had seen, not everything, but enough. And instead this morning – Loredana wrote – I pass by my parish and notice two young people at the altar. I look carefully, and I see two newlyweds in a completely empty church! No relatives. No friends. Only two pseudo photographers who may have acted as his witnesses! I approached the altar to give him at least a smile and I noticed that she was pregnant and then I thought that, that married couple, she wasn’t alone! The two boys were in good company. In fact… the best ever! Have a good life to all three.”