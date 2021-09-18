Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. For the more traditional spouses, here are the rules of etiquette to be respected. How to set the table for your reception? Starting from the number of seats and the layout of the seats, here are all the details.

For the Preparation of marriage, everything must be thought out in detail. With this column all possible and unimaginable situations will be addressed: details and accessories of the outfit, traditions, customs and small ideas for an unforgettable wedding. For the fortune of the spouses, here are all the tips on the rules of etiquette.

The etiquette: how to set the table

The etiquette hides far behind the details deeper. One of them is the way set up the table of yours marriage. How to succeed in following all the best rules of the bon ton? First of all, here’s how to arrange the seats a table. The spouses must never be divided. Those who will be able to sit next to them will be the parents, or directly witnesses. In general, the table should have no more than eight seats a sit.

Continuing, let’s deal with the various silverware. How should the covers be arranged? THE glasses present on the table must three or at most four. The rule to follow is this: starting from left, the goblets they must be positioned in such a way horizontal along with the glass of water. Even the Forks they will have to follow their order from left and will be numbered according to the number of brought.

On the contrary, i knives they start from the right side of the plate and also follow the number of courses. Finally, the dish of bread it will have to position itself laterally. A moment detail on tablecloths. It is recommended that for normal tables the tablecloth is long enough to be able to touch the floor. However, for the wedding table a runner will always be added necessary. Are you ready now to set up your table?

