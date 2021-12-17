You can always choose to make a difference, starting with our little one to help the ecosystem. In fact, there are numerous choices you can take to make a difference. Organizing a wedding could be one of these, fundamental and saving for the environment.

Is there a possibility that the perfect wedding is environmentally sustainable? Yes, and you can choose green alternatives, from the choice of reception to that of wedding favors etc.

Today we recommend some alternatives that can help those who want to organize and celebrate their own eco-friendly wedding, avoiding waste, costs and damage to the environment.

When it comes to “Green wedding” , there are a few things to take into account. First of all, we try to reuse as much as possible without waste and trying to contribute to the best with the choice of many things that can be an excellent alternative.

Eco-friendly wedding? Tips and advice

Starting from the choice of Location, we recommend places suitable for short trips and close to the place where the ceremony takes place, in order to avoid traveling by car, etc. In addition, you could opt for a well-set up and equipped farmhouse or farmhouse to have alternatives to energy waste, with the possibility of separate waste collection.

Regarding flower arrangements, it must be taken into consideration that most of the flowers used during the reception come from abroad. Avoiding further pollution, you could opt for the choice of renting small sustainable plants or flowers that come from local greenhouses.

The bride and groom’s clothes is one of the biggest issues pertaining to marriage, there is the possibility of renting tailor-made clothes. Furthermore, it should also be ensured that these fabrics are eco-sustainable and non-polluting.

Another fundamental point of organizing a green wedding is the catering since most of the waste comes from food leftovers. The first thing to do is to plan the amount of food available for each guest, avoiding waste. Then you can choose dishes with seasonal fruit and vegetables, checking that they are as zero km as possible.

The favors they can be reusable and zero waste, in fact there is the possibility to choose between household products, foods or tools for daily use, favoring a lot the local economy and a reuse of this object. Or you could think about the choice of plants and trees, adopting them at a distance, on platforms that allow a tree to grow from local developing communities.