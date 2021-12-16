Home » Advice ” Wedding: how to celebrate the bachelorette party

Today thousands of brides, before the big day, organize a bachelorette party. It is a tradition that consists of celebrating, usually a few days before the wedding, with friends and close people the last days of being single.

Many women find themselves having to choose what to do and how to organize bachelorette party. Traditionally, the organization of the party is up to the friends and sisters of the future bride.

To choose the best a bachelorette party, there are several ideas that can help, but remember that the party should reflect thatto the bride’s personality!

Today we propose 5 alternatives of ideas that could help, for a bachelorette party organization

5 “Bachelorette Party” ideas

There are a lot of bachelorette parties, but we want to give you 5 ideas to get a cue on how to best organize them.

Voyage : many organize short trips, even 2/3 days abroad, in which you can enjoy the pleasure of spending pleasant adventures in the company of friends. The destinations we suggest are: Marrakech, Ibiza, Berlin, Venice and London .

: many organize short trips, even 2/3 days abroad, in which you can enjoy the pleasure of spending pleasant adventures in the company of friends. The destinations we suggest are: . Spa in the resorts: We also offer some thermal paths pure relaxation spa resort. The advantage of this is that you can also book for half days or several days, and it is perfect for those who want to take some good time with friends and relatives, before the big day.

We also offer some thermal paths The advantage of this is that you can also book for half days or several days, and it is perfect for those who want to take some good time with friends and relatives, before the big day. On the road trip a trip by car, even renting a camper or mini van , it is perfect for those who want to take a few days off and travel and stop and visit some cities and towns. Among friends we could share this wonderful experience a lot, but it may require a lot of availability and practical organization.

a trip by car, even renting a , it is perfect for those who want to take a few days off and travel and stop and visit some cities and towns. Among friends we could share this wonderful experience a lot, but Eno gastronomic path, it might be a good idea to spend a day with friends, going on some food and wine itineraries with tastings of wine and food of all kinds. The most loved and requested are in the region of Tuscany, but can be found in other parts of Italy