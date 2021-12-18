Among the most bizarre adventures and ideas on how to celebrate their wedding, some decide to do it by boat. Today it is in vogue to organize the reception on the boat, a real “sailing wedding” that fascinates many people.

There are those who prefer to get married in a church, others on the lakeside of a lake, or in luxurious castles and villas. Many choose alternatives that are lately in vogue, among these is that of getting married on a boat. This new trend, which concerns the organization of one’s wedding celebration, is called “sailing wedding“, That is wedding on a boat.

For many the sea and the boat can represent a perfect romantic place where to celebrate the fateful “yes”.

How to organize a wedding on a boat?

Many wonder how to organize an alternative wedding on a boat, in fact, you have to follow some simple steps …

First of all, there are various types of boats that can be rented, including boats a sail, cruise ships, historic boats or sailing ships and gulets, but also typical fishing boats which have been refurbished and are also used for weddings.

After choosing the most suitable way to celebrate the wedding, you have to decide whether to do it anchor your own boat, or celebrate the reception on the boat during the route. Furthermore, one of the most popular things in choosing a wedding on a boat is undoubtedly the romantic and suggestive atmosphere that the maritime landscape offers.

There sail boat it is advisable for a intimate wedding with a few guests, while with the motor ship can recreate, spaces are larger able to accommodate more people.

Also it yacht it can be rented, perfect for a large number of guests, as it enjoys large spaces and numerous comforts for every need. The choice of sailing shipinstead, it would be very different, a very romantic choice derived from the vintage and retro charm of the ship.

The price may vary according to the number of guests, but it counts more or less over € 100 for each guest at the reception.

