It remains difficult, you go to a nice wedding and someone asks you if that ‘rental car’ is driving well.

What are you doing then? You show it. And that is rarely a good idea. Because if a police car is posted along the local road and you drive past at this speed, you are suddenly on the instagram account of Police Utrecht.

The score of this rented Audi RS3 with 4 young occupants in built-up areas? 114 km/h after correction where the permitted speed is locally 50 km/h. That was 170 km/h on the counter within built-up areas.

This meant handing in the car and continuing on foot with an EMG (Educational Behavior Measure) in your pocket.

According to the police, there is still a bill waiting for the young driver because the car rental company will pass on all costs. Think of picking up the car in the Netherlands and most likely the car will not be returned to the rental company at the agreed time. Whether that car rental company will actually be surprised, that seems unlikely.

The reason for the police making an example of this seems obvious. Many complaints from local residents and, according to the Utrecht North Police, recently also an accident with a fatal outcome.

So the lesson is, if you rent a car to drive to a wedding, make sure you arrive at the wedding.

This article Wedding guest is mistaken in speed appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Wedding #guest #mistake #speed