At a wedding, the bridal couple distributes lottery tickets, and a bridesmaid wins. After the first celebration, however, she faces a problem.

Cyprus – Winning the lottery once in a lifetime requires a great deal of luck. In Bavaria was recently hit the lottery jackpot. An Englishwoman by the name of Sarah also turned out to be really lucky. At her friend’s wedding in Cyprus, where Sarah was a bridesmaid, she won a big lottery prize, which, however, sparked a dispute, reports the English daily Mirror.

As a guest gift, the newlywed couple gave out lottery scratch cards at the wedding party. Instead of a failure, the bridesmaid was quite lucky and won a whopping 5,000 pounds (equivalent to 5,800 euros) in the lottery with her partner Paul. The party company cheered, everyone was happy for the lottery winner and treated her to the “big lot” – including the bridal couple.

Wedding scandal: bridesmaid wins lottery and should share profit

The next morning there wasn’t quite so much left of the generous joy. Another bridesmaid asked the couple how much of the money they wanted to give to the newlyweds. A moment of awkward silence followed.

On the platform Reddit she described the situation. Accordingly, she did not want to imply with her question that the two had to give up something. However, it did not occur to her that they would not give the bridal couple at least a small amount as a wedding gift, since they would not have gotten the ticket without the wedding. Paul and Sarah made it clear they had no intentions of giving any to the newlyweds. The rest of the vacation among friends was cold, neither Paul nor Sarah would have spoken to her again afterwards.

Bridesmaid convicted for not sharing lottery winnings with newlyweds

The woman continues to write that she apologized for her question. She didn’t mean it that way and after all it’s up to the winners to decide what to do with the money. Under the Reddit post, many users sided with Sarah and Paul and gave their verdict on the nasty bridesmaid. It wasn’t fair of her to embarrass them like that in front of everyone. The question “How much money do you give the bride and groom?” and the subsequent conversation are presumptuous and judgmental. The tenor: “Mind your own business in the future.” The advice of Reddit-Users are also caught up by another wedding guest and kindled a discussion about wedding gifts. (Josef Schroeder)