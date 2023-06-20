Home page World

Split

Honest is the best policy, they say. It only backfired when it came to wedding dresses. On Reddit, a user asks the online community for advice.

Munich – Finding the perfect dream wedding dress is nerve-wracking for many brides. With the wedding dress, the bride finally attracts everyone’s attention – if the mother-in-law isn’t straddling in between. Childhood dreams of an opulent princess dress develop into a fashionable or even failed venture. When it comes to questions of color and style, opinions quickly differ. Are Honest Answers to a Wedding Dress Okay? A user asked this question on the platform Reddit.

Wedding dresses and the criticism of them are known to be tricky terrain. A discussion about it boiled up in the Am I the A*-hole (AITA) subreddit. A user named zzz_macaroon_7983 wanted to know if it’s okay to be open about a friend’s wedding dress.

‘I didn’t mean to lie to her’: Wedding guest bluntly tells bride his opinion of her dress

It was a “wedding at a beach location,” read the post. The girlfriend’s wedding was three months ago. “When she arrived she was wearing a fluffy, bright red dress, like those seen on celebrities at the Met Gala,” the statement said. Red is exceptional. From a few Wedding guests should also keep their hands off colors.

And further: “It was very unique and she stood out beautifully, but in my opinion neither the dress nor the venue flattered her.” She personally didn’t like it. And she wouldn’t have been alone with that. But in order not to spoil the bride’s wedding day, she kept her opinion about the wedding dress to herself.

Wedding dress drama: user asks online community for advice (symbol photo). © IMAGO/fotosmurf

Bride directly asks wedding guest for opinion on the dress

But that all changed when the bride herself asked zzz_macaroon_7983 directly for her opinion. The bride came to her house to watch a movie. The wedding was talked about. The criticism of the bride’s parents was discussed. They would have preferred a traditional simple white dress for their daughter. Then the newlywed asked her friend what she honestly thought of the wedding dress.

The dress highlighted her exceptionally and it was also “very unique,” writes the user on the Reddit platform. But she didn’t particularly like it and didn’t flatter the bride either. After these words, the bride was silent, got up and left. Then there was radio silence. The answer was obviously too honest.

Wedding insult or honest words? Woman seeks advice from Reddit users

The online community has a mixed reaction to the story. Some users find the answer completely correct. Especially girlfriends should be honest and not lie. The bride shouldn’t have asked if she didn’t want to hear the answer, can also be read in some comments. Others consider criticism from the girlfriend after the wedding to be inappropriate. Among other things, the comments said:

“She asked you for an honest opinion, you gave it.”

“Before the wedding, honesty would have been a constructive criticism, but afterwards it becomes an insult. Brutal honesty doesn’t have to mean sharing your worst thoughts.”

Friendship saved despite honest opinion on wedding dress?

The questioner zzz_Macaroon_7983 z herself comes to the conclusion that she made a mistake herself. In an updated version, she writes: “I’ve let it go through my head many times and just said what I truly felt and I understand how wrong it was.” She didn’t mean to lie. There has always been a very honest and blunt relationship between the two. “I should have only talked about the positive aspects, not the negative ones.”

The friendship between the two women seems saved. On Reddit she writes that she would meet her friend and apologize for her words. “If she felt great and confident in the dress, then this was the perfect dress for her.”

There are also Wedding guests who complain in advance. A blind bride had to listen to a lot before the most beautiful day of her life.(ml)