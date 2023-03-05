Home page World

A bride gets a nasty surprise on her wedding day when she sees the cake she ordered. She then laughed and shared the experience online.

Munich – Experience a nasty surprise on your own wedding day? It must be every couple’s nightmare. This is exactly what happened to a married couple – with their wedding cake! But instead of reacting frustrated or dissolved, the bride apparently took the sight of her ordered cake with humor. And shared it on social media.

“What’s that?” – Bride shares wedding cake and bursts out laughing

In a video that the bride called Taylor Hunt on tiktok published, she first shows the photo of a cake that she had sent to the pastry shop as a template. It is a simple, white fondant cake with small white cream dots distributed all over. The side also reads “Amore” in red letters, which means “love” written in Italian. The pastry shop then said that the cake was “easy” to imitate. For professional confectioners it really isn’t rocket science, you might think.

Then Taylor says in the video that her husband wanted to check the cake on the wedding day before eating the cake. “We didn’t have an official cake-cutting moment,” she says. “Thank God, because that was the cake in the end!” She then shows another photo. On it you can see: three layers of a cake, which were carelessly layered with cream. No white fondant. No “Amore” lettering. Instead, the pastry shop had placed a chocolate plate with the inscription “My Darling” on top.

Bride experiences nasty surprise at wedding cake: “Forgot some details”

Whether the cake is beautiful is of course a matter of taste. What is certain, however, is that it in no way looks like the bride ordered it. “I think the funniest part was that my mom was responsible for the cake. She immediately called the pastry chef and asked if we got the wrong cake,” she continues. But none of that: The pastry shop then only claimed to have “forgotten some details” of the wedding cake.

The video went viral on TikTok and has been viewed over 740,000 times. Many users in the comments did not want to believe that they were actually sent the right cake and that the pastry shop had not offered a refund. There were also some who called themselves confectioners or bakers. “I would never dare to send such a cake,” wrote a confectioner under the video.

