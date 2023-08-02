Severe hurricanes have raged in the Philippine homeland of Paulo Padilla and Dianne Victariano in recent days. That didn’t deter the two: they waded to the altar in ankle-deep water.

KPaulo Padilla and his fiancée Dianne Victoriano didn’t get old feet at their wedding, but they did get wet ones. The Filipino couple said yes on Sunday despite the flooding in the church in their hometown of Malolos.

The recordings of their wedding went around the world as a video clip. It shows the bride wading through ankle-deep water on her way down the aisle, while the train of her dress soaks with liquid.

The home region of the two in the province of Bulacan was affected by the consequences of two strong cyclones in the days before. Nevertheless, the couple dared and was able to state that, despite fears to the contrary, the guests had also found their way into the church.

A cousin of Paulo was reminded of a luxurious water wedding scene from the romance film Crazy Rich, albeit in the far less swanky Bulacan version, according to a Facebook message.