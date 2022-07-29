Home page World

Of: Simon Mones

Split

A bride wanted to take an Uber to her wedding in London, but the trip was canceled several times. A TikTok user became a lifesaver.

Actually, the wedding day should be one of the most beautiful days in life. But it turned into drama for a young Brit, who was actually late for her own wedding by a whopping 45 minutes. The problem, as 24auto writes: Three Uber drivers canceled her, but in the end everything went well.

The bride was lucky in disguise, as a video that went viral on TikTok shows. It was taken by Marksteen Adamson, who was on his way to meet friends in south-east London. He noticed the woman there because she was standing at a pedestrian crossing in her wedding dress.

This bride hitchhiked to her own wedding. © TikTok (Marksteen Adamson)

Bride hitchhike in a wedding dress to the wedding: “Sure jump in”

“I started filming because I thought it would be a great shot of her crossing the street in full gear. Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing,” Adamson wrote along with the TikTok video. The young woman then described her precarious situation and asked if he could drive her and her companions to church. Adamson didn’t hesitate for a second and said, “Sure, jump in!”

But the video doesn’t end there. The arrival at the church, where a visibly confused pastor was waiting for the unusual car pool, was also recorded. “We met him on the street,” the bride called out to him and disappeared in the direction of the church. But before that, she invited her rescuer to the wedding, but Adamson went to dinner with his friends. “After I put her down, I heard the sound of the organ and I knew everything would be fine. It was a beautiful, sunny day,” the Brit told the TikTok community.

Bride hitchhike in a wedding dress to the wedding: “It’s so beautiful”

But the fact that the Brit is helping the young bride so selflessly is not a matter of course. While hitchhiking used to be ubiquitous, it has now lost its popularity. Travelers with a destination sign rarely stand by the side of the road with their thumbs out. Hitchhiking has many advantages: It is adventurous, environmentally friendly and you get to know a lot of new people. You also save money and it is extremely practical, especially in regions where there are few buses. However, hitchhiking also requires a little planning and preparation. But be careful, in some countries hitchhiking is forbidden.

But the young Brit isn’t the only one who won’t soon forget her wedding day. In Australia, a Mercedes-AMG driver’s attempted burn-out at a wedding party ended in the car caught fire. And a couple from Dortmund also has one special memento of his wedding day: a speed camera photo. If so, Marksteen Adamson’s TikTok video will probably remind the couple of their wedding for ages. And the users of the social media platform also celebrate the British for his selfless help: