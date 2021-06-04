Wedding crashers, also known as The Wedding Breakers, is a comedy directed by David Dobkin that arrived in 2004. Thus it became a classic of the genre thanks to its ingenious gags and the charisma of the protagonists.

In the film, Owen Wilson (John Beckwith) and Vince Vaughn (Jeremy Gray) played two charismatic womanizers who matured over time. After 17 years, fans are back to partying with the news of a second part.

According to Production Weekly, the film is scheduled to begin production in August and will bring back the original cast that also includes Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams.

The report from the specialized media also noted that the sequel will arrive in early 2023 and not in the second half of 2022 as would have been originally planned due to the pandemic.

Vince Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight that discussions about a sequel had been going on with his co-star Owen Wilson and director David Dobkin for a while now. “There has been an idea that is quite good,” he emphasized to the medium.

What is The Breakers about?

Two marriage lawyers John Beckwith and Jeremy Gray, lifelong partners and friends, share an original hobby: sneaking into weddings, regardless of the origin of the hosts.

The extravagant couple, who always have anecdotes to entertain the guests, become the attraction of every banquet. However, this changes when one falls in love.