Monday, October 30, 2023, 3:08 p.m.



Updated 3:55 p.m.

The week began with good news in the world of music and the heart, the wedding announcement of Ana Guerra and Víctor Elías. The two wanted to let their followers know about their commitment with some fun photographs on their Instagram profiles that accompanied the message: «Her: Yes, I want. Him: Yes, I want”, culminated with the emoticon of a ring. In the images the couple is seen showing her rings, hers, a traditional solitaire, and his, an alliance with black diamonds.

Roberto Leal, Rosanna Zanetti, Dulceida and Rayden are among the thousands of people who have wanted to congratulate them. There has also been no shortage of good wishes from Miguel Ángel Muñoz, who had a two-year relationship with the singer that ended in the summer of 2020 on good terms. «Congratulations! What a great joy! », he writes to them.

What has not been revealed at the moment is the wedding date, but the joy with which the couple, who began their relationship in 2021, faces their recently announced wedding.

Another of the unknowns that will surround the link will be who of the 17 contestants of their edition of Operación Triunfo will attend the party. “Two days ago I saw Aitana and I was with her and I kissed her, but I don’t talk to Aitana,” Ana Guerra said about her former partner a few days ago in an interview. “She has separated our lives in a natural way, like a person separates you from someone who perhaps you think will always be part of your life and that is not the case,” she said.