United States.- In a few days the Wedding March at the White House when Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Bidenmarry peter neal on the South Lawn on Saturday, in what will be the 19th wedding in the history of the presidential mansion.

It will be the first wedding where the bride is a granddaughter of the current president and the first in that garden, according to the White House Historical Association.

A mutual friend introduced the couple about four years ago in New York City, and the White House He said they have been together ever since. She, 28, is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal, 25, recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. The couple lives in Washington.

Nine of the 18 documented White House weddings they went to a president’s daughter, most recently Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia in 1971, and Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Lynda in 1967.

But nieces, a great-niece, a son and brothers of first ladies have also married there. A President Grover Clevelandalso married there, while in office.

First Lady Jill Biden She said she’s excited to see her granddaughter “planning her wedding, making her decisions, becoming herself…she’s so beautiful.”

“So I can’t wait until all of you see her as a girlfriend,” he said. The First Lady during a recent appearance on singer Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Stewart McLaurin, president of the historical association, said special occasions in the White House they are not easily forgotten.

“If you had the privilege of celebrating a holiday there or a special occasion in your life, such as a weddingIt is a very memorable occasion,” he said.

In June 1971, some 400 guests watched as Nixon escorted his daughter Tricia up the steps of the South Porch to deliver her to Edward Cox, and the couple exchanged vows in a gazebo set up in the Rose Garden at the first wedding ceremony held there.

But not only relatives of the president in turn have married here. In October 2013, the official photographer of the White House of Barack Obama, Pete Souza, and Patti Lease married in a private ceremony at the Rose Garden after 17 years as a couple.