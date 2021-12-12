Home » Marriage ” Wedding: 5 perfect places for a dream honeymoon

There are those who celebrate their birthday in the disco, those who celebrate their anniversary by taking a trip for a few days and those who dream of their wedding big. Many are undecided about the choice of vacations and honeymoon trips, as the destinations are endless.

There are various destinations that many choose to go to honeymoon; among those who decide to be given the wedding list, others ask for the voyage as a gift from guests.

The most popular destinations are the tropical islands but not only: we discover and suggest 5 not very popular destinations, but perfect for those who want to celebrate their wedding and the perfect one honeymoon in unique and wonderful places.

5 Perfect Honeymoon Destinations

Samoa Islands: located in the Pacific Ocean, they are perfect islands for those who not only want to relax but also explore. They are not tourist islands, but more niche places that are, however, worth visiting.

located in the Pacific Ocean, they are perfect islands for those who not only want to relax but also explore. They are not tourist islands, but more niche places that are, however, worth visiting. Greenland: uncontaminated land located at the North Pole, perfect for a unique and electrifying experience. There is a chance to see both the Northern Lights and the Midnight Sun, which occurs between May and July.

uncontaminated land located at the North Pole, perfect for a unique and electrifying experience. There is a chance to see both the Northern Lights and the Midnight Sun, which occurs between May and July. New Pope Guinea: one of the most pristine destinations in the world, the archipelago is made up of volcanoes and islands known for their beautiful beaches where you can snorkel and dive.

one of the most pristine destinations in the world, the archipelago is made up of volcanoes and islands known for their beautiful beaches where you can snorkel and dive. Myanmar: one of the most splendid countries in Southeast Asia, you can visit numerous temples with the possibility of accessing by balloon and live an experience out of the ordinary.

one of the most splendid countries in Southeast Asia, you can visit numerous temples with the possibility of accessing by balloon and live an experience out of the ordinary. Republic of Palau: 200 spectacular islands of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau is a true paradise for lovers of Planet Earth documentaries and is perfect for those who love diving, which is the main attraction of the archipelago, thanks to the presence of the coral reef.

These are the destinations we have chosen and we suggest as an alternative to the most famous and popular destinations. Places that are to be explored and enjoy what they have to offer for dream honeymoons!