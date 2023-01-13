Wednesday proved to be one of the biggest hits of Netflix of 2022 and the world of cosplay has also followed suit in the new trend. Many are recreating characters from the series, starting with the titular one Wednesday Addams. Now, xenon_ne offers us a cosplay on Wednesday dance version.

xenon_ne proposed a cosplay based on the dress that Wednesday Addams wears in one of the episodes of the TV series, when she finds herself forced to participate in a school party. The dance designed by Jenna Ortega has gone viral and with it also her dress worn by the girl. Wednesday Addams appears in many different dresses in the series, so there is plenty of cosplay material, but the prom dress is definitely one of her favorites.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay on Wednesday made by xenon_ne? Was the character from the Netflix series recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?