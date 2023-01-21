With his having become one of the new phenomena of Netflix, the cosplay on Wednesdaywhich have begun to rage on social media as we see in this case in the interpretation of Xenon_neperfectly dark and maybe even more than the original one.

Also in this case, the cosplay obviously follows the modern reinterpretation of the character but proves to be decidedly faithful to the one seen on Netflix, with an excellent job done by the model in terms of costume and makeupbut there is also a certain original reinterpretation of the subject.

Xenon_ne is particularly skilled in reproducing slender characters endowed with a marked sensuality and, also in this case, perhaps even surpasses in some way the characteristic charm of Wednesday seen in the TV series, if only by appearing more adult than the original one, but still definitely appreciable.

Also noteworthy is a certain care in the staging, which in addition to the pose and the dress also includes a background which, although rather particular, goes very well with the gothic atmosphere of the Addams, in particular in the interpretation of Tim Burton seen in the Netflix TV series.

