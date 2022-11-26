How long Wednesday has not yet been renewed for one second season, the creators of the Netflix TV series already have clear ideas for the future of the show. Among the narrative cues provided for a hypothetical second season we find more scenes starring members of the Addams family.

In a recent interview with TVLine the co-showrunner Miles Millar revealed that he and Alfred Gough they feel like they havebarely touched the surface” regarding Wednesday’s relatives, namely his mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), her father Gomez (Luis Guzmán), his younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and uncle Fester (Fred Armisen).

In the show’s first season, each of them appears just for a couple of episodesso it’s no surprise that fans of the franchise want to see these characters more in the upcoming season should it be renewed.

“The actors are so amazing in those roles“, co-showrunner Miles Millar said during the interview. “I think Catherine is an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the series, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside of family is important.“.

“The series is about a girl who sees the world in black and white and learns that there are shades of grayGough continued.

Finally, we remind you that all Wednesday’s episodes are currently available exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.