Wednesday is one of Netflix’s big hits of late and has become the second most-watched English-language TV series ever on the platform. The success has also expanded to Instagram where the character has been recreated in various ways and formats. Now, we can see for example the cosplay by Wednesday Addams made by soft_kotton.

soft_kotton offers us a series of photographic shots that really seem to come from the set of the Netflix series. To some extent, the version of Wednesday Addams made by soft_kotton is a little more disturbing than Jenna Ortega, actress of the Netflix series. Overall, this is a very good cosplay.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay on Wednesday made by soft_kotton? Was the character from the Netflix TV series recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?