Wednesday has become a cult character thanks to the Netflix TV series, in recent months, although in reality it is nothing new. The daughter of Addams family it has been loved by enthusiasts for many years, in various versions. The world of cosplay is also giving prominence to this character, also bringing back a more classic representation. For example, we can also see it in the cosplay on Wednesday realized by mori_ara377.

mori_ara377 made a cosplay on Wednesday more like the original version of the character, with a much paler face. Obviously the Netflix character has not distorted the original characterization and has maintained various iconic elements also present in this cosplay, such as braids and black and white dresses.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay on Wednesday made by mori_ara377? Was the Addams Family character recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?