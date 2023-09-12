The great success of Team WRT at the 6h of Fuji now sees Rui Andrade, Louis Delétraz and Robert Kubica getting ever closer to the title in the LMP2 Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After the success achieved in Spa-Francorchamps, the crew of Oreca #41 granted an encore in the Land of the Rising Sun, with another great performance in the usual very open battle of the category.

There were sparks between the 07-Gibsons right from the start, but the usual excellent strategy adopted by the Belgian team put the trio in a position to climb from 6th place to the lead and extend their lead in the last hour, leaving behind the blows that the rivals exchanged for the podium.

Now Kubica/Delétraz/Andrade are at +33 in the championship standings and with 39 points up for grabs in the 8h of Bahrain in November it is clear that they will just need to think as much as possible without taking risks to win the crown.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“It went well, we had a nice afternoon, but it wasn’t an easy weekend with the changing conditions – underlines Kubica – In the race we made the right decisions and ran well, we managed to recover and win”.

“It was important to stay ahead of our main rivals and we are in a good position ahead of Bahrain. I am happy to continue the streak of podiums in such a competitive championship. This highlights the quality of work and approach.”

Delétraz also celebrates: “I would say it was a very good race, we won! The team did a great job in the pits and we on the track. I tried to save fuel, which worked and allowed us to take the lead in the ‘last stop’.

“The championship is not closed, we still have to finish the job and we know that from Le Mans 2021 it’s never over until it’s over, but we are in a better position than expected going into the last race.”

Andrade smiles: “I’m very happy, the team did an extraordinary job and we only needed a double. We increased our lead in the championship and we are in a more comfortable situation.”

“The car has been strong all year, so the situation is good. Now it’s time to enjoy the moment, rest a bit and focus on Bahrain.”

LMP2 Winner #41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Andy Chan

WRT Team Principal, Vincent Vosse, appears more than satisfied, also considering the third place of the #31 of Gelael/Frijns/Habsburg.

“After some challenging outings with our GT3 program, it’s really nice to experience a positive weekend like this. There’s little to say, it was simply a perfect weekend from everyone in the team,” highlights the Belgian.

“The drivers were exceptional, the crews made impeccable pit stops and the strategy was the right one. We leave with a double podium and strengthen our leadership in the championship ahead of the last race.”

“It is also very gratifying to sign our third success in Japan, this wonderful country so passionate about motorsport, after last year’s victory, again in the WEC, and at the 10h of Suzuka in 2019.”