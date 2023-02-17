Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg have been confirmed as Team WRT’s trio for the 2023 season which will see them compete in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The line-up sees well-known faces from recent seasons, as well as the Oreca 07-Gibson #31 that the three will ride for the assault on the LMP2 Class.

Gelael’s name was the only one that appeared in the entry list for the current year of the top endurance series, which now has all the boxes filled with regard to WRT, which recently also made official Rui Andrade, Louis Delétraz and Robert Kubica on the Oreca #41.

#41 Realteam by WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson by Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Norman Nato Photo by: Paul Belletti

“I’m happy to be back in the WEC and to ride for WRT, the last two seasons have been very positive. Even though we were among the fastest last year, there were a couple of problems, especially at Le Mans, which they penalized a lot in the championship, despite winning three other races!” said Frijns.

“I will be sharing the car again with Sean and my other good friend Habsburg, with whom I won Le Mans and the title two years ago. So everything looks very promising for another successful season!”

Gelael adds: “I’m really pumped for the season! Robin is back! And every Robin needs a Batman… So we have two: me and Ferdi! I’m happy to finally race with him. We’ve always talked about sharing a car , but we’ve never been able to do that until now.”

“I’m very excited and ready to push for the title. I’ve been runner-up for two seasons, I’ve come close, but this year is the third time and they usually say it’s the good one!”

P2 podium: #31 WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Sean Gelael, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

I also charge Habsburg: “I am thrilled to start the fourth season with my WRT family! This level of continuity is rare in motorsport and I am grateful for their trust in me. I have been a part of WRT’s LMP2 project from the beginning and am very happy to represent them in a historic season like this”.

“I’m also happy to be reunited with my good friend Robin and share the car with my friend Sean. The crew of the #31 is aiming for the title and I can’t wait to hit the track in March!”

Vincent Vosse, WRT Team Principal, comments: “We are very happy to announce the other line-up for the 2023 FIA WEC, which contains no surprises, as you can see. Robin, Sean and Ferdi were already part of the WRT family, and for a long time time in the case of Robin, who drove for us for the first time in 2015”.

“They have all been instrumental in the success of our LMP2 programme. Together with Rui, Louis and Robert, they form a very strong group of riders, which is absolutely indispensable in such a competitive environment. We have high goals and can’t wait to get off on track for the first round”.