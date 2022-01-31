Team WRT has completed the crews of its two Orecas with which in 2022 it will attack the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 Class.

Already announced a couple of weeks ago Sean Gelael and Rui Andrade, the Belgian team – which will collaborate with RealTeam Racing – will also benefit from the hand given by Audi Sport, which makes available its official drivers Robin Frijns and René Rast.

To these are added Ferdinand Habsburg and Norman Nato, with this couple who will share the wheel of the 07-Gibson # 31 with Andrade, while Frijns / Gelael / Rast will be the drivers of the # 31.

“We are delighted to reveal our full line-up for the FIA ​​WEC 2022 and to add such big names because they are all drivers with great palmares, skills and familiarity with the team,” said team principal, Vincent Vosse.

“We have a challenging task ahead of us: to repeat the success we had in our first World Championship season, and it will not be easy. These formations will be strong and useful to face the fierce competition, which is on the rise in view of 2023”.

WRT team Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In this sense, the reference to the advent of the new LMDh is clear, a prototype chosen by Audi that is trying to grow and train its standard bearers by putting them on the LMP2.

For Frijns this is not new, however, as he was already part of the team in 2021: “I can’t wait to face a new season, we had a great success last year by winning the LMP2 title and the goal is now that to repeat ourselves. The WRT Team has become my racing family, we get along well and I can’t wait to get started. “

For Rast, on the other hand, it is a new commitment, which adds to the one in the DTM: “I am very happy to be in the WEC with the reigning Champions. Obviously, I know the WRT Team very well and I know how good they are. to work again with them and with my teammates, Sean and Robin, who are two excellent and fast drivers. We hope to be able to have great success together and repeat what the team did last year. “

Habsburg is also confirmed in the WRT ranks: “If something goes well, why change it? WRT has become like a second family to me in the last couple of years, so it made sense to continue with them to defend our titles and there was no better option being Reigning champions. We raised the bar last year already, but I know what these guys are capable of. I’m really excited to share the RealTeam car with Rui and Norman, and can’t wait to leave for Sebring! “

Nato added: “I am really happy to continue the RealTeam adventure by joining WRT. After a successful year in 2021 for the team, we will have to do a lot to maintain this level of performance. The 2022 grid is stronger than ever. I can not wait to start!”

Esteban Garcia, owner of RealTeam Racing, commented: “I have known Norman since last year. I like his involvement in making motorsport more sustainable, especially through the hydrogen project Mission H24. Ferdinand is also very involved in sustainability.”

“Supporting these drivers who allow our sport to evolve positively is an obvious choice for RealTeam Racing. With them and Rui, we will have a very competitive team and we will have an exciting season.”