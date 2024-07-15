Thanks to the double podium achieved at the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, Porsche and its drivers remain leaders of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship standings.

Toyota’s success at Interlagos (plus the Hyperpole point), however, makes everything even more exciting because among the Constructors the Weissach-based company now leads with 126 points, that is, only 4 more than the Japanese.

Here we recall that the best placed car among those entered by the various brands is taken into account and the fifth place finish of the Ferrari 499P #51 guarantees that the men from Maranello will remain in the fight, rising to 109 points, despite losing some to their rivals.

Among the other teams involved, Alpine is joined on 25 points by BMW, both closed in by Peugeot which climbs to 20, while Cadillac and Lamborghini remain stuck on 14 and 11 respectively, with Isotta Fraschini still stuck on 0 points having retired in Brazil.

Pilots on parade Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As for the Drivers’ Standings, the second place obtained by Lotterer/Estre/Vanthoor at the wheel of the #6 Porsche was invaluable; with the 18 points earned, the trio of the official 963 maintains the lead, extending their lead over the Ferrari drivers Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen, who take home only 8 points with a sixth place and now slip to -19 from the top trio.

The crew of the 499P #50 are closed in on Kobayashi/De Vries, who are now within 3 points of second place with 95 points, thanks to the fourth position they secured in the finale in Sao Paulo together with Mike Conway, who however is further back having missed Le Mans due to injury.

Campbell/Christensen/Makowiecki move up to fourth place with 71 points, thanks to the Brazilian podium, 2 points more than the winners in South America, Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, who overtook Ilott/Stevens (on 60) and Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi (on 58).

Among the private HYPERCAR teams, Team Jota #12 is still in command with 140 points and a good margin over Proton Competition (86), AF Corse (85) and Jota #38 (79), all capable of gaining something on those at the top.

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler, #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Finally, taking a look at the LMGT3 class standings, the return to success of Malykhin/Sturm/Bachler puts the trio of the #92 Porsche and Manthey PureRxing back in front of everyone, with 100 points in the bag, 25 more than their colleagues Schuring/Lietz/Shahin (Porsche-Manthey EMA), now chased by Farfus/Gelael/Leung, who have climbed to 74 with the #31 BMW of Team WRT.

Also in the Top 5 are Mancinelli/Riberas/James, on the podium in Brazil with the #27 Aston Martin of Heart Of Racing, overtaking the #55 AF Corse Ferrari of the Rovera/Mann/Heriau trio, which is on 49.

Interestingly, Valentino Rossi is on 46 points, finishing in the top five together with Martin/Al Harthy with his BMW-WRT.

We remind you that the 6 hours of Austin and Fuji will award another 25 points to the winners, plus the 38 that the first in Bahrain (8 hour race) will win and the additional point awarded to whoever signs the Hyperpole in each race.

FIA WEC – World Standings