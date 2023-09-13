The expected increase from the 36 accepted for the series this year is a reaction to the significant increase in entries in the Hypercar Class and the desire to find space for more manufacturers in the new LMGT3 category which will replace the LMGTE AM next season.

With the arrival of BMW, Alpine, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini in the series, it seems certain that there will be more than 20 cars in Hypercar, as well as a further Cadillac and two customer Porsches.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA, which jointly administer the series, appear to require a minimum of 16 places on the LMGT3 grid for eight manufacturers running two cars each.

The president of the ACO, Pierre Fillon, thus described the attempts to find space for more than 36 cars.

“We’re working on it. We’re limited by the number of pits we have at some circuits, so we’re trying to figure out what we can do, but we might have 40 cars.”

Asked whether the ACO and FIA were considering asking LMGT3 teams to run their two cars from a single garage, Fillon replied: “We are evaluating all solutions – the devil is in the details.”

Fillon revealed that the plans could be finalized this week at a meeting of the FIA’s Endurance Commission.

“We’re trying to figure out what that means at the moment,” said Tom Ferrier, whose TF Sport will run the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the WEC next year.

“For example, will the two cars share a refueling facility or will they have one each? Obviously we would prefer not to, but we understand why it is being talked about and we should accept that something is done for the good of the championship.”

The 2023 championship entry was 37 cars in its release earlier in the year, but the #88 LMGTE AM Class Porsche 911 RSR and the #99 963 LMDh from the German Proton team were effectively a single entry.

The team stopped racing the 911 when the 963 entered service at Monza in July.

The FIA ​​and ACO have stated that priority in LMGT3 will be given to manufacturers who also participate in Hypercars, meaning that Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini, as well as Lexus and Chevrolet (sister brands of Toyota and Cadillac respectively), they have more or less guaranteed slots.

Aston Martin, which has been participating in the WEC for some time, looks set to be invited to participate in the LMGT3.

Ford also looks certain to get two slots with its new Mustang GT3 and has already announced that its cars will be run by Proton Competition in the WEC, should entries come through.

Other manufacturers have also shown interest in the LMGT3, including Mercedes. Asking GT teams to scale into a single garage could prove controversial.

The entry situation is complicated by the fact that the hypercar grid is likely to grow further in 2025 with the arrival of Aston Martin and a second Lamborghini from the Iron Lynx team.

There will be no LMP2 class in the WEC next year due to the growth of Hypercars, although the ACO said the secondary prototype class remains an important part of what it calls its “endurance pyramid” which includes the European and Asian Le Mans Series and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Next year, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a minimum of 15 places on the grid will be reserved for P2s.