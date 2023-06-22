At last year’s Tokyo Auto Show, the Japanese manufacturer unveiled what will be its first car in the GT3 market in nearly a decade, with ambitions of taking it to the FIA ​​WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car has since been known to begin track testing, and earlier this year it was spotted in action during a private practice session at Toyota-owned Fuji Speedway.

The car was thought to be ready for its racing debut in 2025, the year after the WEC was opened to GT3 cars. However, due to delays in the release of the GR GT3 road car, which will be launched to coincide with the racing version, the WEC debut has been postponed to 2026.

“Everyone knows we are developing a car that will race in Europe in 2026,” Toyota WEC team director Rob Leupen told Motorsport.com.

“The date is in line with that of the road car, which follows Toyota’s philosophy of having a road racing car. We are currently proceeding in this direction”.

Information says that the car based on the GR GT3 will be branded as Lexus, which has repeatedly hinted at introducing a successor for the old RC F GT3.

Asked if the new car will be known as Lexus, Leupen replied: “At the moment it seems so. It depends on how it develops within Toyota, but at the moment it does.”

Leupen declined to specify whether the new car will make its racing debut before landing in the WEC in 2026.

“It will be tested. They have a clear vision of what they want to do in Japan, so it’s a bit premature to make any kind of statement about that at the moment.”

The possibility of running the car in a non-homologated state in the Japanese Super Taikyu series would be an option, if Toyota wants to put in race miles before its official debut.

In theory, Toyota should be guaranteed grid spots for the GR GT3 in 2026, as the WEC has made it clear that existing hypercar manufacturers will have priority in allocating spots.

Earlier this month, ahead of Le Mans, it was revealed that they will be offered no less and no more than two entries each.