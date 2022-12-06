How many new lives can a pilot live? It depends. It depends on how much talent you have, on astral crossings that lead him to cross paths with teams, Case. It depends on the accidents, how you get out of them. It depends on how you face new challenges. In modern motorsport there aren’t many drivers who have had the opportunity to try their hand at multiple categories and be considered for their value, rather than for their dowry in terms of money. Among these is certainly Romain Grosjean.

Just over a year ago the Swiss abandoned Formula 1, with the Haas team choosing to take a different path, only to retrace his steps 12 months later, abandoning his youth to embrace experience again. In that period of time IndyCar arrived, where Romain learned to appreciate a category and a way of experiencing motorsport that was completely different from what he experienced in F1.

Then, as in any self-respecting fairy tale, came the twist. An Italian company experiencing rapid growth from all points of view, Lamborghini, thought and decided that to continue its climb to the Olympus of motorsport it needed Romain Grosjean. A few phone calls, a quick exchange of emails: all done. Giorgio Sanna, head of the Squadra Corse section of Lamborghini has brought to Sant’Agata Bolognese a driver who is still young – 36 years old – but expert like few others, certainly fast, with an enormous desire to get involved again.

Le jeux sont fait, Romain would say thanks to his mother’s transalpine passport. Motorsport.com had the opportunity to follow Grosjean’s first day as a factory Lamborghini driver at Sant’Agata Bolognese. It’s not every day that you get to witness an event like this not only behind the scenes, but also next to the rider himself, seeing what it means to prepare an announcement that will change the present of a manufacturer and also of the rider in question.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini SpA See also Chiara Nasti, the spotted look stands out the breathtaking shapes: enchanted fans

Today is December 6th, but to do this we have to go back a couple of weeks. To be precise on November 21st, when Romain landed at the Guglielmo Marconi airport in Bologna after a trip from Miami, his home since he has been racing in IndyCar.

Landed in Emilia Romagna under a veritable storm that lasted several hours (who knows if he thought: “Wet day, lucky adventure…”), Grosjean went to Sant’Agata for the first contact with the top management of the team. Immediately to dinner and then to bed. November 22, the following day, was for Romain the more intense day of the two he spent in the Bologna area.

The visit to the racing department, to the factory, then to the Lamborghini museum. It goes without saying that he was captivated by the eternal charm of the Miura, an iconic car and icon of a brand that looks to the future, but has a past that forms the foundation for the projects of tomorrow. A few photos granted to the amazed museum visitors, then it’s time for lunch.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

From Taiadela (For those who are not from Emilia-Romagna, it means “Da Tagliatella”, ed.), a restaurant a stone’s throw from the Lamborghini headquarters, already comes to the table with the bull’s logo on its heart. A gray sweater with the Lamborghini logo, a pair of dark blue jeans and Jordan 1 to match the sweater. But above all a smile and a serenity that speak volumes about the moment Romain is experiencing these days. The impression that the former Haas driver gives is one of happiness. The emotion of facing a new challenge, of thinking of himself at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (his dream as a child), the desire to share a car with other drivers to feel the team concept strongly.

All topics covered at the table among a selection of cured meats arranged on three different cutting boards and flakes of parmesan, the inevitable tigelle and crescentine. In Emilia, when lunch is important, these elements can never be missing. Almost as though they were the object of a discourse which, if it were without them, would lose all meaning. Romain is in great shape, ready to race, but he dives into the dish without compliments. Watch the line, always, but voracious. Enthusiastic. A sip of wine for a cordial toast, but then just water, as every athlete must do.

Lots of talk. The F1 just finished, of course. The joy of racing in IndyCar for the beauty of the races and the lesser pressure to which the drivers are subjected compared to that which exists in the world champion Circus. And then his family, his life in Miami: “Everything is easier there. If you have an ambitious project, it can be done. It’s not as difficult as in Europe. We are fine, we live well. We are happy”.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

It can be seen from the expression, that he is happy. She wants to talk. she wants to tell how much she wants to share a car with other drivers, to race at Le Mans, but also to test the Lamborghini LMDh. In the meantime, the first course arrives: tortelloni stuffed with ricotta cheese with Parmesan cream and balsamic vinegar. He waits for the first to arrive for everyone with courtesy. We intimidate him to start: eating them cold would be a crime.

Then comes the coffee and, in a moment, we move to a nearby shed for our interview, which you can find available from this morning in video format. Romain is already wearing a Lamborghini suit: all white, with green and red inserts on the shoulders and a green honeycomb texture on the sleeves. Simple, yet elegant.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

1/5 Photo by: Giacomo Rauli Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

2/5 See also The "Ibroud"? He was only seen for 116 minutes. That's why she never really convinced Pioli Photo by: Giacomo Rauli Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

3/5 Photo by: Giacomo Rauli Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

4/5 Photo by: Giacomo Rauli Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

5/5 Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

After our interview, for the 36-year-old it’s time for official photos, videos dedicated to social media for the day of the announcement. First in Italian, then in English. We watch everything up close. Romain has fun, makes mistakes, speaks good Italian, smiles. He does it with pleasure. Sure, he’s used to it. But it doesn’t mean that this routine can always be lived in a positive way. He jokes with photographers, videomakers. Giorgio Sanna, a few meters from him, looks at him with the eyes of someone who knows he has done everything possible to secure a great driver. All in the semi-darkness lit only by green LEDs that create a futuristic atmosphere.

And it is precisely the future that Lamborghini thinks about, as well as Grosjean. The day continues with the photos in front of the Huracan GT3 EVO2 that he will use at the 24 Hours of Daytona at the end of January next year, the one of the Iron Lynx team that we have already told you about with a video dedicated to the Portimao Grand Finals. At that point Romain’s labors were over.

The return journey awaits him the following day: first a flight from Bologna to Rome, then the return from the capital to Miami. Two intense days for a new adventure at the dawn. Grosjean believes it, just over 2 years after the terrible accident in Sakhir. Lamborghini believes it. Now, only time will tell if the parties were right or wrong. Waiting for that, the beginning seems to have made everyone agree…

Read also: