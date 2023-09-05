Four official Maranello drivers are expected on the Japanese track: Davide Rigon with the AF Corse team, Daniel Serra with Kessel Racing, Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera who share the 488 GTE of Richard Mille AF Corse.

The weekend will open on Friday 8 September with the first free practice sessions and will culminate with the endurance race which will start on Sunday 10 at 4.00 am Italian time.

After the sixth place obtained in the Italian Temple of Speed ​​in the month of July, the crew of the Ferrari 488 GTE number 83 arrives at the historic Japanese facility with the aim of achieving another useful result.

In the season of the 22-year-old French Wadoux, in her first year as an official Ferrari driver, the Italian Rovera and the Argentinean gentleman driver Luis Perez Companc shines with the success achieved with Richard Mille AF Corse in the fourth round, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, and second place in the previous round in Portimão.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Kei Cozzolino Photo by: Paul Belletti

In Japan, the crew made up of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon, with the 488 GTE no. 54 of AF Corse, is trying to score precious points for the classification after the excellent start to the year which saw the car in livery VistaJet finish fifth and fourth at Sebring and Portimão, before finishing fifth at Le Mans.

Rigon returns to wearing a helmet at Fuji after celebrating his 37th birthday, on August 26, by winning the 4 Hours of Aragon included in the ELMS series calendar with the Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE.

Among the Prancing Horse standard bearers also the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse and #57 of Kessel Racing entrusted respectively to rookies Hiroshi Koizumi and Kei Cozzolino with Simon Mann (in the points in the first three outings of the season), and to Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Daniel Serra, for whom the best result obtained this year is third place at their debut in Florida.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Paul Belletti

The track

Built on the slopes of the homonymous volcano, the Fuji International Speedway was inaugurated in 1965 becoming one of the most famous car tracks in Japan, together with Suzuka. The current circuit, which measures 4.563 kilometers and includes 16 corners, has regularly hosted a World Endurance Championship round since the establishment of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2012, except in 2021.

In this period, the Maranello company achieved five victories in the LMGTE Pro and AM classes. In 2022 Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado finished first in the 488 GTE number 51, ahead of teammates Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, both in AF Corse cars.

The ranking

After the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the 6 Hours of Portimão and Spa-Francorchamps, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 6 Hours of Monza, Wadoux-Rovera-Perez Companc is sixth in the Drivers’ standings at 51 points, ahead of Rigon-Flohr -Castellacci at an altitude of 48; eighth Mann and Ulysse De Pauw, tenth Serra-Huffaker-Kimura.