At Vanwall Racing we are heading towards the debut in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship with the brand new Vandervell 680 LMH, which in recent days has been in the wind tunnel for homologation and will then be sent to Sebring for the 1000 Miglia on 17 March .

Throughout the winter, the car built by ByKolles Racing carried out tests on the track and in the factory, trying to present itself ready for a challenge which is the classic ‘David vs. Goliath’.

The main drivers dedicated to its development were Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri, who were recently joined by Jacques Villeneuve. And the Argentine just took stock of the situation, explaining that he will leave with motivation and calm at the same time.

Vanwall Vandervell LMH, By Kolles Racing Photo by: Vanwall Group

“For me this new project is really exciting and I was able to discover it already last year in the first tests, when I joined the team with some elements that I had already known for some time”, said Guerrieri in a round table which he attended also Motorsport.com.

“These are very busy days for us because the car, after testing to try to get the best possible performance, is in the homologation phase. The Prologue at Sebring will be very important to try to prepare it in the best possible way”.

“Consider that I am a rookie for this series and the team is small, with a new car in my hands. Everyone has done their utmost to try and reach a good level, then it is clear that good results are achieved in testing, but also some problems”.

Vanwall Vandervell LMH, By Kolles Racing Photo by: Vanwall Group

The South American does not hide and underlines the difficulties involved in being a small team that has to contend with the giants of motorsport, in a category in total ascent such as the Hypercar of the FIA ​​WEC.

“We have tried to make the most of the positive aspects, in the first race the hope is to be able to lap as much as possible without having any reliability problems, with the hope of being able to solve them if they arise”.

“When working on a new project like this you never want to stop before going to compete. You know that there is always enthusiasm and you would like to have everything in place, but difficulties always crop up”.

“Honestly, it’s not something I can comment on because it’s the engineers who solve the problems, so at the moment I don’t know where we can be. But everything is progressing and so I’m calm.”

“We know that Sebring is a track full of bumps, but we’ve never ridden there with this car. We’ll try to work on the tires as best we can, trying to find the best balance.”

“I myself am getting to know everyone in the team, the way they work and so on, but I can say that there are huge motivations. We can’t make predictions about how it will go, we hope that everything goes well and we’ll see”.

Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR Photo by: WTCR

Guerrieri has shined in the FIA ​​WTCR in recent years, racing with the Honda built by JAS Motorsport and fighting until the last race for the World title from 2018 to 2021.

In 2022 he didn’t experience a great season, and with the closure of the tourism series it was right to move on and look for new stimuli. Which are actually old too…

“Touring is basically a completely different type of sport and the two competitions have nothing in common. Personally, it’s a bit of a return to the origins of my career, when I was racing single-seaters and there was a lot of downforce.”

“I already realized that when I tried the LMP1 three years ago and it all came back to me last season when I did my first test with the LMH. It was like feeling at home again, plus it’s true that I did a few endurance racing apart from some GT events like the 24h of Spa and Nordschleife, but nothing to do with prototypes, so I have a lot to learn in this exciting adventure.”

“I’m very excited, aware that in any case it’s a completely new project and therefore we won’t always be able to push to the max. We’ll try to do our best, but it’s very nice to be driving a fast car again with lots of downforce.”

Jacques Villeneuve, Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Photo by: Paragraph5-4Pros

Finally, the South American spent a few words on his new teammate Villeneuve, convinced that from the top of his many years of experience and world-class he will be able to have his say.

“Last week we spent a lot of time together at the headquarters. Jacques is a wonderful person, very motivated and he’s training a lot for this adventure. I think it’s great to have him with us, he’s an F1 World Champion and knows how to work” .

“At the moment he’s only had the first test with us in Barcelona, ​​so we can’t know in terms of performance and times how he’s doing now. But I think he’ll be very ready when we start the championship.”