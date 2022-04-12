Esteban Guerrieri was the first to be able to drive the brand new Vanwall Hypercar built by ByKolles for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After the delays that caused the exclusion from the 2022 season of Colin Kolles’ team, the team has continued the work of building the vehicle that brings the glorious English brand back to the racing world.

The Argentine went to Most last week for the first test on the track, after the shakedown carried out by Christophe Bouchut in a German airfield. Motorsport.com caught up with him to talk about the new project, which he describes in this exclusive interview.

Esteban Guerrieri, ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar Photo by: Esteban Guerrieri

We had to wait a long time to see Vanwall-ByKolles in action …

“The team took a little longer than expected to complete the car because the spare parts did not always arrive on time due to the pandemic and Brexit, so it was only completed this year instead of 2021. But we finally got on track! “

How is your relationship with the team?

“I know Colin Kolles well, but above all the chief engineer, Boris Bermes, because we worked together in Formula 3 in 2005. After we did the Virtual 24h of Le Mans in 2020 I did a test with their LMP1 and from there we are reached an agreement to develop this machine “.

How did the first outing on the track go?

“It was a sort of two-day shakedown. The results were really much higher than what the team expected. Apart from a few problems of youth, which as always can happen, there have been no big ones . The car was running well and the balance was already good. Considering it was the very first test on the track, we had to check that everything worked and we are all very happy. “

Esteban Guerrieri, ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar Photo by: Esteban Guerrieri

Did the machine design start from scratch or were parts of the old LMP1 used as a starting point?

“Absolutely not, it’s all new. On the other hand, just look at the seat position, which is the reverse of the LMP1. Now the drive is on the left, but anyway the whole project was done from scratch, it’s a totally new car , from the bodywork to the mechanics. It is done much better and more accurately than the previous prototype, you can see it by eye and also feel it from the driving point of view “.

How is the work program going on now?

“The pilots are me, Tom Dillmann and the first laps were made by Christophe Bouchut, who was present at the test. Tom and I are the ones dedicated to development, so real performance tests will be organized soon, in order to really see how to proceed with everything “.

The FIA ​​has opened the registrations race by race, do you think you will be able to make at least one before the end of the year?

“Maybe, that would be wonderful! The fact that the car was born well is a big boost, then I don’t know what Colin is thinking about all this, but knowing him he will definitely want to make it race at some point.”

Esteban Guerrieri, ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar Photo by: Esteban Guerrieri

You are also a Honda rider for the WTCR, how do the two commitments fit together?

“The priority is obviously with Honda, but since there are no concomitances there are no problems dividing between the two. Honda is focused only on WTCR, I was also looking for a program of this type because endurance races are always my thing. It’s perfect and will give me the opportunity to be prepared to race in a championship like that, which I’m passionate about. “

Do you already have an idea of ​​doing the WEC in 2023? In case of concurrence with the WTCR, how will you manage things?

“As I said, the priority for the moment is Honda and I will not give up a WTCR race for a test with the Hypercar or an endurance event. This commitment is part of my personal, for next year we will see why for now it is too early for talk about it “.