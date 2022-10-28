The return of the Cavallino to the premier category of endurance competitions is a historic event, not only for Italian fans fond of the colors of Maranello. Ferrari has its deepest origins in endurance competitions, with a success that in the fifties and sixties dominated in popularity and palmares that obtained in Formula 1. The endurance marathons have given so much satisfaction to the Reds, which in turn have provided a invaluable contribution to covered wheel competitions.

There are nine absolute achievements by Ferrari at Le Mans, of which six consecutive from 1960 to 1965, numbers worth the title of the third most winning brand ever in the history of the French classic, behind the nineteen successes of Porsche and thirteen victories of Audi. . The return of the Prancing Horse to the top category of the WEC will rekindle that challenge with Porsche that sees the two iconic sports car manufacturers in the world compete against each other, as well as the most successful ever in Formula 1 and Le Mans respectively. A duel only partially tasted in 1970 and 1971, when the 512 and 917 were confronted.

Pending the official presentation of the Maranello Hypercar, a review of the main prototypes for endurance competitions produced by Maranello is a must, whose last success at Le Mans dates back to 1965, a good fifty-seven years ago. A gallery dedicated exclusively to the Reds that have established themselves or distinguished themselves in the queen classes, from which the deserving 250 GTO and 488 GTE are therefore absent. From the 166 MM to the magnificent P4, passing through the epic of the TestaRossa, over the years at Le Mans Ferrari has shown off unrepeatable models.

Ferrari 166 MM

The first Red capable of winning at Le Mans, a success achieved in 1949 with Luigi Chinetti and Peter Mitchell Thomson. A heroic performance that of Chinetti, who drives for over twenty hours.

Ferrari 375 Plus

With the V12 designed by Aurelio Lampredi and the Pininfarina bodywork, the 275 Plus won in France in 1954 with Jose Froilan Gonzalez and Maurice Trintignant. Also noteworthy is the victory of Umberto Maglioli in the latest edition of the Carrera Panamericana.



Ferrari 250 TestaRossa

Created to cope with the new 3-liter engine regulations of 1958, the 250 TestaRossa achieved three successes at Le Mans in 1958, 1960 and 1961, followed by as many manufacturers’ titles in the same years. The TestaRossa palmares is also enriched by the victories at the 12 Hours of Sebring.



Ferrari 330 TRI / LM

The last winning Red with front engine, a 4-liter V12 for 390 horsepower. His is the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans, led by Hill and Olivier Gendebien.

Ferrari 250 P

Distinguished by the letter P to underline its nature as a prototype, the 250 P won Le Mans in 1963 with the all-Italian couple made up of Ludovico Scarfiotti and Lorenzo Bandini. It is the first Ferrari to do this with a mid-engine. The 250 LM sedan version, on the other hand, prevailed in the daring 1965 edition, when Jochen Rindt, Masten Gregory and Ed Hugus won despite a car not registered in the top class, benefiting from the retirements of the competition. It is Maranello’s last overall victory at Le Mans, in the midst of the challenge with the Fords.

Ferrari 275 P

The 275 P enjoys more power than its immediate progenitor, of which it represents its natural evolution, with 320 horsepower. Jean Guichet and Nino Vaccarella make them the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1964.

Ferrari 330 P

The first of a long dynasty, the 330 P is equipped with a 4-liter V12. His participation is limited to the 1964 racing season, but he must yield the victory at Le Mans to the 275 P.

Ferrari 330 P2

Maranello’s weapon for the 1965 championship won the World title, but technical problems prevented its success at Le Mans, which thanks to the 250 LM still bears the signature of the Cavallino.



Ferrari 330 P3

She is the first Red to surrender to the Ford GT in the challenge with the American giant, not without first having sold her skin dearly. The victory at Le Mans in 1966 is for rivals, but the 330 P3 wins at Spa and Monza. Technical turning point is the debut of a fuel injection system in place of the Weber carburetors.

Ferrari 330 P4

Remembered as one of the most beautiful Reds ever, the P4 is Ferrari’s answer to Ford’s victory, introducing another important technical innovation, that of the three valves per cylinder. Historic is the hat-trick at the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, with the three P4s immortalized in the banking parade, a shot that monopolizes the front pages of Italian and American newspapers. The world title arrives at the end of the year, but the 24 Hours of Le Mans still belongs to Ford.

Ferrari 512 S and 512 M

The 512 S was born in record time in just three months under the technical direction of Mauro Forghieri, with the intention of mounting the new 5-liter V12 to comply with the regulatory change. In 1970 a heart-pounding victory arrives at the 12 Hours of Sebring with Giunti, Vaccarella and Andretti. The 512 S proves to be competitive but the season is a succession of Porsche victories, not without first having given close duels with the 917. For 1971 comes the 512 M evolution, which triumphs at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Ferrari 312 P

In Maranello, efforts are being made to be prepared for the new regulations for the three-liter engines planned for the 1972 season. The result is the 312 P, which is fitted with the same flat twelve-cylinder used in Formula 1, but with a reduced maximum rpm. of 1500 revolutions. The 1972 world championship is a red solo, with ten victories out of ten races, including the Targa Florio won by Arturo Merzario and Sandro Munari, momentarily transferred from rallies to prototype sports. The victory is missing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an out-of-league race. In 1973 the Cavallino almost reached the feat in France, but Arturo Merzario was forced to retire when he was in the lead.

Ferrari 333 SP

A semi-private project that of the 333 SP, a car built by Michelotto. Thanks to the commitment of private teams, the 333 SP builds its fortune in the US IMSA championship, which won the drivers and constructors’ titles in 1995, as well as the victory at Daytona in 1998. In Europe, the latest prototype of the Cavallino conquers a class victory at the 1991 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ferrari Hypercar

Still without a name, with the Hypercar project Ferrari returns to the World Endurance Championship from the front door. In a 24 hours of Le Mans dedicated to hybrid technology, Maranello will have to face teams of the caliber of Toyota, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac. Almost fifty years after the raids of the 312 P, Ferrari is once again ready to fight for the overall victory at Le Mans.