The Rookie Tests that took place on Sunday in Bahrain at the end of the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship saw two girls stand out particularly at the wheel of the prototypes assigned to them.

Lilou Wadoux and Doriane Pin had earned an invitation from the ACO to take part in the Sakhir trials with a Hypercar and an LMP2 respectively.

Both French, Wadoux made a further leap in category after completing her first season at the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson in the LMP2 Class with the Richard Mille Racing Team, while for Pin, who represents the Iron Dames, it is the leap from the world of GT has arrived.

Lilou Wadoux, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Wadoux climbed aboard the title-winning Toyota GR010 Hybrid #8 in the LMH Class, putting together 33 laps and setting a best time of 1’50″953, fourth overall, assisted by owner Sébastien Buemi.

“It has been a very positive experience and the speed of the GR010 Hybrid is impressive. It is very different from an LMP2 car because it is heavier and different to drive”, says the 21-year-old transalpina.

“I learned a lot during this test, especially with the hybrid system, which is new to me and takes time to adapt. It was cool and a dream to be the first woman to drive a car like this and I would love to race a Hypercar in the future”.

In the afternoon, however, the girl got on the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, setting a personal best time of 2’02″852.

“At the moment I don’t know what I will do in the future, certainly the goal one day is to be on an LMH. It’s difficult to say now how things will be, there is so much to learn and already in 2022 I had a lot to do, given that I came from the Alpine Cup, which is totally different from the LMP2”.

“Everything was actually new here for me, so we’ll see, but I still have a lot to learn.”

Lilou Wadoux, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid LMP1 See also Edwin Cardona: Racing would have lost patience and would make decisions Photo by: Toyota Racing

Even in Toyota there is satisfaction with how Wadoux went, as underlined by the Technical Director, Pascal Vasselon, chatting with the media present, including Motorsport.com.

“It went pretty well, look at the lap time. Of the few rookies who tested today with Peugeot and us, she was really impressive,” says the engineer.

“She came very well prepared. We helped her with a rider handbook and a simulation session. Also, she really did her homework. She was right on the beat.”

“The program involved starting with a new set of medium tyres, the one we put on in the race. He did something like two runs, 20 laps at the end of the first stint. Then he put on a new set and lapped in 1’50” 9. It’s true that grip was better than on race day, but 50.9 is a good lap, especially if you consider who was making his debut”.

Doriane Pin, Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Pin, Champion in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and winner of the 24h of Spa with the Iron Lynx Ferrari, had her first experience at the wheel of an LMP2.

The 18-year-old, who will move to Lamborghini next year with the other Iron Dames, continues to show a really heavy foot and excellent room for improvement.

“This day of testing was really meaningful for me. Being selected by the FIA ​​WEC as part of the Iron Dames to test an LMP2 car is an important step for my career and for women in motorsport,” comments the Frenchwoman.

“I learned a lot. Experimenting with an LMP2 car was simply incredible: the speed it can reach through corners and the downforce are very different from those of the GT cars and you need to be precise to get a good pace.”

“Also, it was my first time driving on this circuit and I really enjoyed getting to know a new track.”