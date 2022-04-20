There are a couple of news ahead of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, the next event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship scheduled for the weekend of 5-7 May.

As already anticipated on March 27th, on the starting grid we will see 37 cars, divided into 4 Hypercars, 15 LMP2, 5 LMGTE PRO and 13 LMGTE Am.

At ARC Bratislava there is the replacement of Mathias Beche at the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 44 entered by the Polish team in LMP2 Pro / Am.

# 44 ARC Bratislava Oreca 07 – Gibson: Miro Konopka, Mathias Beche, Tijmen van der Helm Photo by: Paul Foster

Bent Viscaal, a 22-year-old Dutchman with experience in FIA Formula 3 and fresh from the podium obtained in the European Le Mans Series at Paul Ricard on Easter day will come to share the wheel with the owner Miroslav Konopka and Tijmen Van Der Helm together with Sophia Floersch with the same prototype model managed by Algarve Pro Racing.

Moving on to the LMGTE AM category, TF Sport has hired Henrique Chaves to race in the Ardennes.

The Portuguese, 2020 Champion in the International GT Open and seen at work in the GT World Challenge Europe last season, will team up with Ben Keating and Marco Sorensen in the blue Aston Martin Vantage # 33.

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa-Francorchamps: Entry List