An event, which took place in the first weekend of March, which can be relived thanks to the new episode of “The Red Line”, the web series available on the official “Ferrari” YouTube channel.

In the Middle Eastern country, which appeared on the motorsport stage in recent years thanks to the opportunities offered by a futuristic circuit like the Lusail International Circuit (where the distance endurance test ended after sunset, with the artificial lights turned on over the 5,380 kilometers of the track), the cameras captured not only the activity on the track, but also the days and hours that preceded the ignition of the hybrid engines of the Maranello company's cars.

A behind the scenes look that covers the entire weekend of the Italian team, recounting scenes generally far from the spotlight of the crews made up of Antonio Fuoco-Miguel Molina-Nicklas Nielsen, Alessandro Pier Guidi-James Calado-Antonio Giovinazzi, who make up the line-up of 499P numbers 50 and 51.

“The Red Line” reconstructs the mosaic of activities that give shape to a world championship commitment: from the walk on the track which allowed the riders to study every centimeter of the track, through to the physical training and the special “menus” requested by them to maximize energy before each timed session, up to the meetings with the managers of the Prancing Horse's Hypercar program, the technical meetings, the appointments with guests and the media.

On an emotional level, the story culminates with the adrenaline shared by the team during qualifying and the over 330 laps completed during the race, which ended with sixth and 12th place in the final classification, obtained respectively by the 499P #50 and #51, which allowed us to win the first championship points in view of the second round of the season, the 6 Hours of Imola, scheduled for April 21st.