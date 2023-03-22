The Ferrari 499P made its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship obtaining Pole Position and third place at the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

The American weekend of the Maranello Hypercars had begun with the sensational Pole Position conquered by Antonio Fuoco at the wheel of the #50 Red car shared with Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina, who then brought him together with his teammates to third place in the 8h won by Toyota.

“If they had told us five months ago that the first race would have finished in third position, I think we would have signed immediately – commented Nielsen hotly – I think we can be very proud of what we have done. Now we have to take all the data and work on it to find the missing speed”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Ferrari

The #51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi had a more difficult life due to a series of setbacks, including an accident with a GTE that cost it time in the pits to repair the rear, but it’s still there the belief that the path undertaken is the right one and that further satisfactions can already be obtained from the next exit in Portugal.

“As a team, I think the guys did a fantastic job. We didn’t have particular expectations before this race and being able to score points immediately on debut is a great result. I’m very happy for the guys and for the hard work done,” stresses Calado .

“We suffered a bit in the race, but these things happen and we have to grow one step at a time. I think we’ll be back in action stronger.”