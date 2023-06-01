If the engine of every racing car is the element capable of arousing the greatest fascination among enthusiasts, the hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari 499P is no exception.

Indeed, the Le Mans Hypercar of the Prancing Horse exploits innovative technologies to obtain the best performance from the combination of a thermal engine and an electric unit, the latter located on the front axle, which allows the Hypercar to benefit from four-wheel drive in situations foreseen by the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship regulations.

Ferrari 499P, the ERS system Photo by: Ferrari

ERS

Two “souls”, the Internal Combustion Engine located on the rear axle and the Energy Recovery System, which allow the 499P to deliver an overall maximum power of around 700 horsepower (515 kW), according to the limits imposed by the same regulation.

“The term ERS identifies the set of high voltage battery and MGU – Motor Generator Unit, the latter unit which alone can deliver up to approximately 270 horsepower, a system which overall allows the Hypercar to both generate electricity and accumulate it in the battery, during braking, and to improve the car’s performance, during acceleration, working together with the combustion engine or as an alternative to it”, explains Mauro Barbieri, Endurance Race Cars Performance Simulation and Regulation Manager.

The battery pack, with a nominal voltage of 800 Volts, benefits from the experience gained in Formula 1, although it was developed specifically for this project.

Ferrari 499P, the ERS system Photo by: Ferrari

4WD

In the Le Mans Hypercar the electric unit, under braking, works alternatively or together with the front brake discs with the aim of slowing down the motion of the 499P, while in acceleration the main benefit guaranteed by the ERS is that of being able to activate the four-wheel drive 4WD.

“The activation speed of the electric motor is established by the BoP and also depends on the size of the tires used by the different Hypercars”, continues Barbieri.

The Prancing Horse cars can take advantage of the positive torque released by the electric unit only above 190 km/h, therefore under certain conditions and in some sectors of the tracks that host the FIA ​​WEC.

At Le Mans, these conditions occur near the final part of the Porsche curves and in the initial part of the track, when you leave the Bugatti circuit to enter the 24 Hours circuit.

At Monza, the facility that will host the fifth round of the 2023 season, the second corner of the Variante Ascari and the Parabolica which leads onto the main straight will be covered at speeds above 190 km/h.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Ferrari

The advantages

Hybrid Hypercars, being able to exploit the power of the electric motor, can take on less petrol for each driving shift, thus benefiting from a lower weight on board.

Furthermore, in the traction phases in which the 4WD is activated, the four-wheel drive allows a better distribution of energy on the rear tyres, which are therefore subjected to less degradation.