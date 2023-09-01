The Ferrari 499P participating in the FIA ​​WEC adopts electronic solutions that represent the cutting edge of technologies applied to competitions: over 300 sensors, wiring, control units give shape to a system that manages many functions, from the car’s power to its reliability, a key element, the latter, to guarantee the crews to compete for victory.

Bénédicte Prioul, Endurance Race Cars Electronics and Controls Manager, Davide Piccinini, Endurance Race Cars Vehicle Engineering Manager, and Giuliano Salvi, Endurance Race Cars Race & Testing Manager, analyze the study, design, development and application phases of two themes (the electronics and reliability) in which the role of the pilots, able to give punctual feedback, is of substantial importance.

The electronics

A term belonging to the common dictionary that acquires a particular meaning when applied to a prototype such as the Ferrari 499P.

“Various elements are included in the concept of electronics; the sensors, over 300, which monitor the status of the Hypercar; the wiring, which crosses the entire car connecting the former to the control units; and the latter that allow you to manage many functions, from the power of the power unit to reliability”, explains Bénédicte Prioul.

A varied set of functions and applications in which the electronics, to cite a few examples, manage the switching on of the headlights, the safety lights for monitoring the hybrid system, the air conditioning for the benefit of the pilots’ comfort.

“After fine-tuning the first control unit software, in May 2021, we developed the wiring and sensors to arrive, in about two years, at having a complete electronic system that was performing, reliable and ready for racing”, adds Prioul.

“The most complex part was the integration of the hybrid system into the car, which had impacts on the sensors, the high voltage wiring, the integration between the various components, and the control strategies of the components themselves”.

Ferrari 499P, electronics and reliability Photo by: Ferrari

The reliability

Having conceived and created the electronic compartment of the 499P, the technicians of the Ferrari – AF Corse team continued their work with the aim of ensuring maximum reliability for the Hypercar.

“During the design we prepared the FMEA – Failure Mode and Effect Analysis, the analyzes to evaluate any failures and the effects on the main components of the car: electronics, chassis, mechanics, engine”, Davide Piccinini details.

The work followed a progressive path.

“Once the first 499P was completed, we highlighted the actions necessary to facilitate the assembly and correct functioning of each part and system of the Hypercar – continues Piccinini – With the development and validation tests on the track, we have accumulated a large number of kilometers to ensure maximum reliability”.

From the first Shakedown of the Ferrari 499P on 6 July 2022 to its debut at Sebring in March 2023, the journey has not been without obstacles.

“When an anomaly occurs, you need to understand the cause: the first diagnosis takes place on the track, but the final check is done in Maranello” says Piccinini, who lists the three main phases of this process.

“The detailed analysis of the component under observation; identification of the cause of the problem; the planning of corrective actions”.

The role of pilots

The drivers of the Ferrari 499P can count on a series of automatic settings of the electronics on which it is possible to intervene during the main phases of an event on the track: qualifying, race, entry into the pit lane. In case of difficulty during the race, for example, there are reset systems that are activated via the steering wheel controls.

“We happened to have problems with the brake-by-wire system – says Miguel Molina, who shares the cockpit of the 499P number 50 with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen – Thanks to the instructions received via radio from the engineers, we intervened directly via the steering wheel to carry out the necessary restoration, without returning to the box, therefore precious time”.

Ferrari 499P, electronics and reliability Photo by: Ferrari

Post-race analysis

Any inconvenience that may occur is analyzed upon returning to the Prancing Horse headquarters.

“We list the problems and divide them into three main categories which concern, respectively, anomalies that deeply impact performance or can prevent you from finishing the race; those that do not cause immediate effects on performance and reliability; and the slightest anomalies”, explains Giuliano Salvi.

The problems found are processed in order of priority from the first to the third category. Finally, a series of observations are cataloged as precious ideas for planning improvements, in the future, in the subsequent steps and in the evolutions that will concern the car.