Aston Martin Racing has released the first official video of its all-new Valkyrie AMR-LMH in action during testing a couple of weeks ago in Great Britain.

The British brand’s Hypercar will be managed on the track by the Heart of Racing team and will debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2025.

The prototype prepared in collaboration with Multimatic and equipped with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine took its first laps on the track at Silverstone and Donington Park to check that everything was in order.

Mario Farnbacher, Harry Tincknell and Darren Turner took turns at the wheel, putting together around 500km in these shakedowns that inaugurated a very long development path planned in recent months, to then arrive at homologation and the debut in the HYPERCAR and GTP classes of the World Championship and American series, respectively.