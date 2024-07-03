Getting into the cockpit of the Ferrari 499P and driving the Hypercar during FIA WEC races represents an all-encompassing commitment on a physical and psychological level.

To be ready for their driving sessions, the drivers follow a dedicated training program – in the gym and elsewhere – both individually and collectively, during the Training Camps that involve all the Maranello-based drivers.

“To give your best in a race, preparation involves three main areas: the body, the mind, and nutrition,” says Antonio Giovinazzi, driver of the 499P number 51.

“I love cycling because it is a discipline that, in addition to being fun, allows me to simulate situations similar to those I experience when I drive” adds Nicklas Nielsen, winner with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Foster

Not just engines

Before the start of a season, each driver plans a training program that can be adapted to the needs of the individual and that can be monitored by the Ferrari medical staff. In this context, the work done in the gym is crucial as it allows you to maximize the time available and the results to be achieved.

“Physical preparation is fundamental – Giovinazzi analyses – In addition to the work we do individually, I believe that the two Training Camps in which we participate with all our teammates are very precious. On the one hand because we can have fun experimenting with different disciplines, from rowing to swimming, from padel to cycling; on the other because, far from the context of the competitions, we have the opportunity to have fun, to get to know each other better and to breathe a nice relaxed atmosphere”.

Among the group of official Maranello drivers competing with the Hypercars – Fuoco, Molina, Nielsen, Pier Guidi, Calado, Giovinazzi, Ye and Schwartzman – one sport enjoys the favour of many: cycling.

“I really like cycling,” says the Dane born in 1997. “As soon as I can, I get on the bike for a couple of hours of training, which becomes four or five hours when I have more time. The kilometers? My goal is not so much to ride a certain number of kilometers, but to give my best.”

According to Nielsen, cycling also has an added value: “As drivers we must be ready to stay inside our car for three or four hours, if necessary – he analyses –. Cycling is an ideal discipline for training because, more than running for example, it allows us to control our heartbeats in a situation more similar to that which we experience in a car”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Mind and sleep

Physical and mental commitment, stress and fatigue reach their peak in a race like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Being focused and remaining calm throughout the week, even when unexpected events put you under a lot of stress, is very important,” explains Giovinazzi. “For this reason, in the weeks before the 24 Hours I focus on myself with targeted exercises.”

“I have no particular secrets to prepare for Le Mans,” Nielsen continues, “that is, I don’t plan forced sleep cycles that could be similar to the shifts at Le Mans. I don’t do it because during the race many things can change as there are so many variables. As a driver you have to adapt to these situations and you can only do that by finding your own personal balance, arriving at the race weekend relaxed to find the energy and brilliance to always be ready to get in the cockpit and give your all.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Reflexes

The images of drivers ready to put on their helmets and start their driving stint are known to all motorsport enthusiasts: precious minutes where every detail is essential to relax the muscles and the mind.

“I warm up with some physical exercises and muscle stretching,” says Giovinazzi.

Nielsen adds: “The classic reactivity test is another very useful exercise: as soon as the lights come on you have to touch the light signals with your hand. The aim is to reduce the reaction time to a minimum, the same as you have on the track when you drive your Hypercar”.