A challenge within a challenge awaits Isotta Fraschini at the start of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

It was a race against time that the Milanese company faced, making its debut in the Hypercar Class with its Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione, presented almost a year ago (28 February 2023 in Milan) and developed in the following months with various tests.

Jean-Karl Vernay took part in these from the start, but he only learned the names of his teammates in recent weeks, so at the 1812 km of Qatar we will continue to discover something together with the Duqueine team, which takes care of the prototype #11 built by Michelotto Engineering.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“The car is well built, fast and reliable; as soon as I had the opportunity to get on it I immediately fell in love with it, it's fantastic!”, explained the Frenchman to the WEC official website.

“Michelotto Engineering has built every Ferrari GTE and GT3 of the last 50 years, apart from the last 296. They are really competent people, widely recognized for it.”

After years of touring car racing, a title achieved in the TCR International Series in 2017 with Volkswagen and a WTCR Trophy at the wheel of Romeo Ferraris' Alfa Romeo, now the endurance chapter that he had already had the opportunity to experience a few seasons ago reopens for Vernay .

With Isotta Fraschini, Michelotto and Duqueine he will cover not only the role of Captain of the crew, but also that of master given the youth of his colleagues Antonio Serravalle and Carl Wattana Bennett, making his debut on an LMH.

“I've always wanted to return to Endurance, it's the series where I feel I can give my best and express my full potential.”

“It was essential for me to return to racing in the 24h of Le Mans, and it will be even more important to compete in the Premier Class. We are the smallest manufacturer on the grid, which is even more motivating.”

“The Prologue will be very important. My teammates will benefit from being able to do km. We need to make sure we have all the cards in hand.”

Jean-Karl Vernay, Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

The 36-year-old has a clear understanding of the situation and is ready to take on the part of a challenge that will require maximum concentration and a lot of willpower from the first meters covered in Lusail.

“We are extremely motivated and will fight with our weapons. Of course, we are David against Goliath, a sort of 'Tom Thumb' because we are the smallest manufacturer on the grid and this is even more motivating and exciting.”

“It's up to us to bring out the potential of the car; we have to remain humble and clear-headed, but we promise to give our best.”

“The level of drivers is incredible and we have the highest number of manufacturers competing in history. It's fantastic to be part of all this.”