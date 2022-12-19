The desire to fight is very high and Jean-Éric Vergne is not lacking in motivation, despite the fact that the first races with Peugeot Sport in the FIA World Endurance Championship did not go exactly well.
As we know, the 9X8 Hypecar was presented at the start of the maximum endurance series in mid-season, embodying an innovative and ambitious project which, however, did not immediately bear fruit … Continue reading
