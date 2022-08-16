Renger van der Zande will return to racing in the WEC next month, at Fuji Speedway, called by the LMP2 Vector Sport team to replace the absent Nico Mueller.

The Dutchman, therefore, will be the new teammate of Sébastien Bourdais and Ryan Cullen, with whom he will share the Oreca 07 in the endurance race to be held in Japan on 11 September.

Mueller will be forced to miss the Fuji race due to the DTM meeting in Spa-Francorchamps. The same problem will also have Rene Rast and Nick Cassidy of the Red Bull team.

Van der Zande will reunite in Bourdais, with whom he shares a Cadillac of the Chip Ganassi Racing team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“We knew from the beginning of the season that Fuji would collide with a DTM appointment, and our agreement with Nico has always been based on the understanding that the DTM would be his priority in the event of a collision,” said the Vector Sport boss Gary Holland.

“We are very grateful to both Cadillac Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing for allowing Renger to be with us for this round – a perfect stunt double.

“We are fully confident that he will adapt very well to the Vector Sport, not least because of his close working relationship with Seb and his knowledge of the track and the Oreca 07”.

These are the statements of Van der Zande after the official arrival in the LMP2 team: “I can’t wait to race at Fuji Speedway, a circuit on which I did some tests with the Super Formula but on which I have never had the chance to run due to the pandemic in recent years, “said the 36-year-old. “I have great memories and can’t wait to be in Japan with Vector Sport.”

“Working with Seb this year, we have developed a very good collaboration. He is very detailed with regards to the set up, while I am a little more” plug and play “, let’s say, so I hope it will be easy to jump into the Vector. LMP2 “.