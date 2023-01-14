Nicolás Varrone will make the leap to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2023, completing the line-up of the #33 Corvette.

The C8.R was chosen by reigning LMGTE AM Class Champion, Ben Keating, to continue his adventure in the series after winning the title with Aston Martin.

At his side Corvette Racing will put Nicky Catsburg, while the 22-year-old South American …Continue reading

#WEC #Varro #Corvette #debut #Keating #Catsburg