A few hours after the announcement of Tom Dillmann’s farewell, Vanwall Racing announced that João Paulo De Oliveira will be the third driver to drive the Vandervell 680 LMH #4 at Monza.

The Brazilian, a great protagonist of Super GT in Japan, is an old acquaintance of ByKolles Racing, having spent time with Colin Kolles’ team over the years and being a friend of the founder.

During the winter, the 41-year-old Sao Paulo native also took part in the development tests of the Hypercar that brings the Vanwall brand back into the world of international racing.

De Oliveira will therefore be part of the crew for the 6h Brianza scheduled for July 9 as the fifth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, together with Esteban Guerrieri, now the only survivor of the pilots from the beginning of the year, and Tristan Vautier, seen at his debut with the prototype built by ByKolles at the 24h of Le Mans.

It should be noted that, for the second consecutive time after the separation from Jacques Villeneuve before Le Mans and Dillmann after, Esteban Muth is not used as a substitute, despite the young German-Belgian joining the Vanwall/ByKolles team as reserve already for several months.