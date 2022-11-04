Stoffel Vandoorne and Maximilian Gunther are among the four drivers nominated by Peugeot to participate in the five-hour post-season test which will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit on November 13, one day after the final round of the championship.

Vandoorne, reigning champion of the FE, and Gunther, three-time winner in the electric series, will both be present in the 2023 season at the wheel of the Gen3 with the sister brands of the Peugeot galaxy, namely DS and Maserati.

Vandoorne and Gunther will be joined in the rookie test by two-time WTCC title winner Yann Ehrlacher and 19-year-old Malthe Jakobsen, who earned a chance after winning the LMP3 title in the European Le Mans Series last month.

It will be Vandoorne’s first chance to drive a top-class car since making two LMP1 appearances with the SMP Racing team over the course of the 2018-19 season. The last time he drove in the WEC was in 2021, at the wheel of a JOTA Sport team LMP2.

“I have already had the opportunity to compete in endurance races and to face Le Mans in both the LMP1 and LMP2 categories,” said Vandoorne. “The Hypercar class has attracted a number of important manufacturers and this will make the championship very exciting”

“Peugeot has always built iconic cars for endurance racing. I remember the 908, when I was starting out with single-seaters, and now with the 9X8 everyone is talking about Peugeot again ”.

“I became familiar with the car during a simulation session which allowed me to begin to familiarize myself with its various systems. Even though there are some similarities with a Formula E car, the driving experience will clearly be very different! a fun day “.

# 93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Peugeot test program foresees Mikkel Jensen making the first few laps in the 9X8 # 93, before handing over the cockpit to Vandoorne.

Sister car # 94 will be shared by new entry Nico Muller, Gunther, Jakobsen and Ehrlacher, with Muller completing the first stint.

The test will represent the first outing behind the wheel of a prototype for former BMW and Nissan Formula E driver Gunther. The German will race with Edoardo Mortara in the new Maserati team in 2023.

The addition of Ehrlacher to the rookie lineup comes as the WTCR will contest support over the WEC weekend in Bahrain for the first time. There will be two races scheduled from 10 to 12 November and will represent the penultimate round of the season before the final round in Saudi Arabia.