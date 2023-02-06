We are only in the second month of the year but the motorsport driver market never seems to sleep. It was foreseeable that the entry of many important manufacturers into the WEC would further move the panorama of contracts within the starting grids of various other categories and this is exactly what is happening these days. There Peugeot in fact, he announced with a tweet that he had signed the Belgian as a reserve driver for the 2023 season Stoffel Vandoorne, former McLaren driver in Formula 1 and above all reigning world champion in Formula E, the championship in which he had won at the wheel of Mercedes last year. This year the 30-year-old from Courtrai is instead competing for the DS Penske team, with whom he has so far collected only one point in the first three races of Season 9.

For Vandoorne this vintage risks being experienced as a real one handyman, considering that in addition to the electric series and his support role in endurance the Belgian is also third driver in the Aston Martin F1 team. “I think the program I have really represents the perfect balance in the calendar between endurance, Formula E and Formula 1 – commented Vandoorne in his first official statement as a Peugeot ensign – It’s great to be part of the development of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar. It’s a unique concept and everyone is talking about Peugeot again. We can build a great future together”. In his career Vandoorne has already competed in two endurance championships and two 24 Hours of Le Mans: in 2019 he finished third overall with the SMP Racing crew while in 2021 he was second in class in the LMP2 category competing for the Jota Sport team.

❗️News❗️Very happy to join @peugeotsport as reserve driver for the 2023 @FIAWEC season 🙌 Great to be back in the endurance racing world where I have some unfinished business 😎 pic.twitter.com/z3fuqSlaUF — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandorne) February 6, 2023